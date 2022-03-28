Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of 42nd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Unit block of 42nd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:58 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun towards the victim then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/y8So3whYaDA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.