Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1000 Block of Palmer Alley, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the 1000 block of Palmer Alley, Northwest.

At approximately 12:40 am, the suspect forced entry into an establishment, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, 30 year-old Deonte Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.