Press Release March 21, 2022 More celebs join growing list of personalities supporting De Lima's Senate bid More celebrities are being vocal about their support for Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima, who is mounting a campaign from detention as the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime. Among the artists who recently joined the growing number of celebrities expressing their support for the re-election bid of De Lima were Yeng Constantino, Gab Valenciano, Jolina Magdangal, Eric Santos and members of the Rivermaya band. Constantino urged De Lima to never give up. "Patuloy lang po kayong lumaban para sa amin." Valenciano said he hopes that God "does wonders" in De Lima's life this year while Magdangal stressed that Filipinos should take inspiration from the Senator's strength. "Hello, Senator Leila. I'm yet to meet you in person but I have seen and I have heard all the great things that you've done. I know that it's been five years and I'm praying for you, we are all praying for you and I believe that the Lord has great plan for your life," Valenciano said. "Sa totoo lang, dapat talaga lakas ng loob ang kailangan nating lahat tulad ng ginagawa ni Ma'am Leila dahil ito talaga 'yung kailangan nating mga pilipino 'yung, lakas ng loob, tapang na kahit na ano man ang gawin sa atin ay lalaban tayo. 'Di ba Ma'am Leila? Laban!" Magdangal said. Santos, for his part, thanked De Lima for all the good she has done for the country. "Gusto ko lang po malaman ninyo na ako po'y nagpapasalamat sa pagmamahal ninyo at suporta sa bansang Pilipinas at palagi ko po kayong ipinagdarasal. Maraming maraming salamat and God bless you all." Meanwhile, the Rivermaya band expressed their full support for De Lima and shared how people react positively every time the Senator's recorded video message is played during sorties. "We just want to say na, full support po kami sa inyo. Sana nakakasama ka namin dito sa mga rally pero nakakatuwa yung reaksyon ng mga tao every time nakikita nila yung kahit videos niyo lang. Talagang sumusuporta sila sa inyo, kami rin po sumusuporta. We hope to see you soon," the band said. Constantino, Valenciano, Magdangal, Santos and the Rivermaya band were interviewed during the sidelines of the Grand People's Rally of Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan in General Santos City last March 15. De Lima is running under the Pangilinan-Robredo ticket. Prior to them, personalities from the entertainment industry, including Sharon Cuneta, Ely Buendia, Edu Manzano, Joel Torre, Agot Isidro, Nikki Valdez, Kyla, Cherrie Pie Picache, Rica Peralejo, Precious Lara Quigaman, and Ogie Diaz, among others, also expressed their support for De Lima's reelection bid.