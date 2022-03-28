32nd Macao Arts Festival launches online ticketing to facilitate the public Online reservation system available on the first day of ticket sales

MACAU, March 28 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 32nd Macao Arts Festival (MAF) will be held from 29 April to 2 June. Tickets for the programmes and outreach activities are available at the Macau Ticketing Network from 10am on 3 April (Sunday). In order to comply with the epidemic prevention and control measures and to safeguard public health, ticketing services at the outlets as well as telephone and online booking will be available simultaneously from 10am on the first day of ticket sales. In order to reduce crowd gathering at the ticketing outlets, members of the public are advised to purchase tickets online or by phone. An online reservation system will be set up at the Macau Ticketing Network for the first day of ticket sales. Members of the public who want to purchase tickets at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from 10am to 1pm on the first day of ticket sales are required to reserve their ticketing slot and their desired outlet through the online reservation system from 10am on 31 March (Thursday).

In order to facilitate epidemic prevention and control measures, optimise the ticketing arrangements for the MAF, and further encourage residents to experience the convenience of e-governance, IC will provide diverse ticketing channels, including ticketing services at the outlets and online booking, simultaneously on the first day of ticket sales, and set up an online reservation system for the first day of ticket sales. Members of the public who want to purchase tickets at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from 10am to 1pm on the first day of ticket sales are required to reserve their ticketing slot and their desired outlet through the online reservation system from 10am on 31 March (Thursday) with their mobile phone number. Those who have successfully registered can buy tickets at the selected outlet within the specified time slot accordingly. Those in need of assistance to reserve a ticketing slot through the online reservation system can visit any Macau Ticketing Network outlets during business hours within the system’s opening period and make the registration with assistance of the staff. Booking time slots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each mobile phone number can only be registered once. Pre-registration is not required for those who choose telephone or online booking. On the first day of ticket sales, ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of 6 tickets per performance per person, while ticket purchases for the show Liza Wang and the Macao Chinese Orchestra are limited to a maximum of 4 tickets per performance per person.

Various types of discounts are available in this edition of the MAF. An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, will be available from 3 to 10 April, and a 20% discount from 11 April onwards. Holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC card will receive a 30% discount on tickets for the opening and closing performances, Free Man from the South and Liza Wang and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, as well as a 20% discount for all other shows. A 20% discount on tickets for all shows is also available for MasterCard, Visa Card or UnionPay Card from Luso International Banking Ltd., BNU, BCM Bank, Tai Fung Bank or OCBC Wing Hang Bank card holders. A 50% discount on tickets for the shows Doodle POP and The Story of Kong Yiji will also be offered to holders of a valid full-time Student Card, and a 50% discount on tickets for all shows to holders of Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance.

For each purchase over MOP500 (net price after discount), purchasers may receive one discount voucher to enjoy exclusive offer at selected food & beverage outlets of MGM COTAI (available while stocks last). In addition, a 30% discount on tickets for two different outreach activities in Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances, including The Lehman Trilogy, Monte Cristo: The Musical, A Swan Lake and Akhenaten, will be offered. Ticket holders for the outreach activities VR Horizon: Director-in-focus: Short Films or VR Horizon: Director-in-focus: Feature “Detention” may redeem one ticket for VR Horizon: Director-in-focus: VR360 – Your Spiritual Temple Sucks at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets. Each ticket admits one person only. Tickets are limited and are subject to availability. Air Macau customers can enjoy a 20% discount on ticket purchases at all ticketing outlets by presenting their respective boarding passes (flight code NX) within 7 days of their arrival in Macao.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, members of the public are advised to purchase tickets online or by phone. Members of the public who purchase tickets at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, presents a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.

For more information about the 32nd MAF programmes, please visit the MAF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fam, the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), and through IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao).