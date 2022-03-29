Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,361 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Tribal Compacts 3.28.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe.   The new compacts reflect the Governor’s and the Tribes’ mutual commitment to a respectful government-to-government relationship, promoting tribal economic development and self-sufficiency, and a strong tribal government. The compacts’ terms respect the parties’ interest in improving the quality of life of tribal members through a framework that generates revenue for governmental programs, fairly regulates gaming activities, affords meaningful patron and employee protections, and provides thorough environmental review for potential off-reservation impacts. The compacts are the culmination of a lengthy negotiation process, compromises, and careful consideration of requirements under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals precedent, and technical guidance, prior compact approvals, and secretarial procedures issued by the United States Department of the Interior.   The compacts are intended to support tribal government investment in expanded tribal government services, local jurisdictions, and non-profit and civic organizations for improved fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, public transit, education, housing, environmental protection, tourism and other service and infrastructure improvements. The compacts reflect a commitment by the Tribes to support the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund so that the economic benefits of gaming extend to all tribal governments in California.   A copy of the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California compact can be found here.   A copy of the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe compact can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Tribal Compacts 3.28.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.