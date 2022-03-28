A San Diego appellate judge was sworn in Monday to become the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Patricia Guerrero’s appointment to the state’s highest court was confirmed through ...
Mar 28, 2022
San Diego Appellate Judge Sworn in as First Latina CA Supreme Court Justice
