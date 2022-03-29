C² Communications Acquires Cannabis-Related Platform With Eyes Toward Expansion in Rapid Growth Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- C² Communications, a Pittsburgh, PA online publishing firm, announced the acquisition of Pennsylvania Cannabis News, a digital platform that covers the cannabis industry in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from both consumer and healthcare professional perspectives.
The platform was founded in 2019 with a simple mission—to inform and educate the general public on cannabis-related news, events, and issues.
Daniel Casciato, co-founder of C² Communications, said, "We plan to be the most up-to-date and authoritative source of information and analysis of the cannabis industry.”
Helping launch the new endeavor is Christopher Cussat, co-founder of C² Communications, who added, “Pennsylvania Cannabis News is unique in that, rather than featuring cannabis strains and dispensaries, it offers its audience a blend of credible, high-quality content from third-party authority experts.”
As managing partners, Casciato and Cussat will also serve as members of the platform’s Executive Leadership Team, where they will guide the ongoing improvement of Pennsylvania Cannabis News’ offerings while building a multi-platform, storytelling team. In addition, C² Communications has begun an expansion initiative to increase Pennsylvania Cannabis News’ outreach and marketing to a more national and eventually, global audience.
For more information, visit penncannabisnews.com.
