Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,441 in the last 365 days.

C² Communications Acquires Cannabis-Related Platform With Eyes Toward Expansion in Rapid Growth Markets

Cannabis Leaves

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C² Communications, a Pittsburgh, PA online publishing firm, announced the acquisition of Pennsylvania Cannabis News, a digital platform that covers the cannabis industry in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from both consumer and healthcare professional perspectives.

The platform was founded in 2019 with a simple mission—to inform and educate the general public on cannabis-related news, events, and issues.

Daniel Casciato, co-founder of C² Communications, said, "We plan to be the most up-to-date and authoritative source of information and analysis of the cannabis industry.”

Helping launch the new endeavor is Christopher Cussat, co-founder of C² Communications, who added, “Pennsylvania Cannabis News is unique in that, rather than featuring cannabis strains and dispensaries, it offers its audience a blend of credible, high-quality content from third-party authority experts.”

As managing partners, Casciato and Cussat will also serve as members of the platform’s Executive Leadership Team, where they will guide the ongoing improvement of Pennsylvania Cannabis News’ offerings while building a multi-platform, storytelling team. In addition, C² Communications has begun an expansion initiative to increase Pennsylvania Cannabis News’ outreach and marketing to a more national and eventually, global audience.

For more information, visit penncannabisnews.com.

Daniel Casciato
Casciato Communications
+1 412-607-9808
email us here

You just read:

C² Communications Acquires Cannabis-Related Platform With Eyes Toward Expansion in Rapid Growth Markets

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.