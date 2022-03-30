MILLIONAIRE MENTORSHIP™ Debuts as Number 1 Best Seller on Amazon

Millionaire Mentorship Debuted at Number 1 on Amazon's Hot New Releases

Inspiring book based on the author's fascinating personal experiences captured the top spot in Amazon’s Hot New Releases in the Buying & Selling Homes category.

My book is dedicated to all those who want to learn how to succeed in real estate investment (far beyond their wildest dreams). I went from $0 to being able to retire at age 35. Let me show you how.” — Troy Kearns

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, U.S.A, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investor and influencer Troy Kearns has released his first book on Amazon. MILLIONAIRE MENTORSHIP: HOW TO BUILD A REAL ESTATE EMPIRE STARTING FROM SCRATCH, published by TK Education LLC, is currently available as paperback and e-book versions. Audibles in English and Spanish are forthcoming in the near future. Kearns has written this biographical book about how to grow passive income wealth through real estate investing. He uses his documented and colorful history of minor failures and major successes to underscore his step-by-step approach for getting into and succeeding in one of the most dynamic and powerful entrepreneurial marketplaces in the world - the real estate investment market of the United States. Kearns wants to share his knowledge because he believes that anyone with a burning desire to succeed can do as well or better than he has.

As a private investor with zero dollars, Troy Kearns bought his first home nineteen years ago and quickly made some wrong moves. He learned from his mistakes, and for the last twelve years, Kearns has been aggressively investing in real estate. Now, at age 44, he owns more than 350 rental units including 200 leased homes and other holdings located in Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington. Kearns also has built solid partnerships with other private investors, and made significant commercial building investments in Las Vegas, Kansas City and Hattiesburg.

ABOUT TROY KEARNS

Troy Kearns has been in the real estate industry since 2000. He began his career as a Real Estate Agent but had a hunger for more action. He started investing in real estate in 2002, expanded his reach into key areas, and now maintains substantial real estate holdings all over the United States. His main real estate investment focus is the Kansas City, Missouri vicinity, where his family now resides full time. Companies affiliated with Kearns have invested more than $7 million in the Kansas City area since January 2020, primarily in single-family homes. In fewer than 20 years, Troy Kearns has flipped hundreds of homes and commercial properties and acquired long-term wealth, after starting with nothing but goals and the desire to achieve them. Now, he is teaching others to learn the secrets of his success with an energizing presence on his YouTube channel, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and his website. Remember: Like, Share, Follow and Subscribe!

ABOUT THE MILLIONAIRE MENTORSHIP CONTEST

Namesake of the book, the Millionaire Mentorship contest offers a way to learn directly from one of the country’s most successful private real estate investors. New investors who want the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with Troy Kearns on flipping a house in their community should enter the contest. If you win the contest, Troy will come to your area, find a property with you and mentor you through the flipping process. Remember: YOU cannot win if YOU do not enter. Check Troy’s social media and YouTube for contest rules and schedule.

