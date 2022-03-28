WellSpring Home Health Releases Guide on What To Do If Someone Needs Personal Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- WellSpring Home Health has released a guide on what to do if someone needs personal care at home. Many people think about medical assistance when they hear about home care. However, many people can benefit from personal care.
Skilled services can include medical help such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, pain management, medication management, and more. Some people who receive these services may find it difficult to accomplish daily tasks due to their medical conditions. These difficulties can lead to people needing extra assistance through unskilled services.
Nonmedical help is known as unskilled services. Many people will struggle with daily tasks as they age, and some may face medical conditions that make it hard to complete responsibilities. Unskilled services can include:
• Meal preparation
• Feeding assistance
• Light housekeeping
• Running errands
• Helping with mobility
• Assisting transportation
• Bowel and Bladder care
• Help with bathing, showering, or grooming
People can qualify for unskilled personal services at WellSpring Home Health when referred for these services by their primary physician. It will help define the needed services and the frequency of receiving help.
Many people who are “homebound” qualify for these services. Homebound means that someone is unable to leave their home without help from someone else or unable to leave without considerable ad taxing effort that compromises their health.
People that are older adults, pediatrics, veterans, or surviving veteran spouses can receive services provided through WellSpring Home Health. They will work with the individual to meet the needs of their client.
Medical social workers are also available to help organize a person’s home care services. This includes the method of payment that can be provided through insurance such as Medicare, Medicaid, Tri-Care, VA/ Tri-West, Workers’ Compensation, and private pay options.
WellSpring Home Health is a fully licensed and certified home care agency in Tacoma, Washington. The agency also serves the communities of Wasilla and Anchorage, Alaska. It offers both unskilled home care services and skilled nursing.
Interested parties can learn more about WellSpring Home Health and inquire about home care services by visiting their website.
Joyce Ibanga
WellSpring Home Health
