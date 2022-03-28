Goheenville Safety Improvement Project Begins March 28 in Armstrong County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a safety improvement project in Goheenville, Boggs Township, Armstrong County starting March 28, 2022.

At this time, contractor, Mascaro Contracting, L.P., of Pittsburgh, PA will be clearing trees and brush for utility relocations along State Route 28 between the intersections of Route 1027 to Calhoun School Road. Daylight flagging and alternating traffic lanes will be implemented as needed.

The project will include roadway realignment, bridge/culvert replacements, the continuation of a truck climbing lane, and the addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads on State Route 28 in Boggs and Wayne Townships from approximately two miles north of State Route 1018 to approximately six miles south of State Route 1004.

This $16.6 million safety improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

