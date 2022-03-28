F&G to host Turkey Hunting 101 webinar with BHA and NWTF

Interested in turkey hunting this spring, but not sure how to do it? You’re in luck! Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Idaho Chapters of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and National Wild Turkey Federation will host a Turkey Hunting 101 Webinar on Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time. A one-hour presentation will be provided, followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

Please use the following link to login to the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96805664863

An expert panel of presenters will provide information to help new or aspiring turkey hunters with the information for success. Topics covered will include:

Scouting and finding wild turkeys

Strategies for hunting

Calling

Equipment

Field care

Ethics and safety

Seasons & rules

Presenters will be Don Jenkins, a Natural Resource Program Manager for the Idaho Fish and Game and co-led the development of the states’ Turkey Management Plan. He is a current board member, and past President, for the Idaho Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Jenkins was born and raised in Idaho, and has been hunting wild turkey for 29 years.

Kurtis Brooks is the current Boise Chapter President, and state board member, for the National Wild Turkey Federation. Brooks was born and raised in Idaho, and has been hunting wild turkey for 26 years.

Ian Malepeai will moderate the panel and works in the Communication Bureau at Idaho Fish and Game. He was a past state co-chair for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and is a passionate hunter and angler. Ian was born and raised in Idaho, and has been hunting turkey for 10 years.