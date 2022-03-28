Office of the Governor Media Advisory: Proclamation ceremony and launch celebration for the 175th anniversary of Washington Place

DAVID Y. IGE

Monday, March 28, 2022

WHAT: Proclamation ceremony and launch celebration for the 175th anniversary of Washington Place, a National Historic Landmark. The public is invited to attend virtually via:

https://www.facebook.com/GovernorDavidIge/

https://www.facebook.com/FirstLadyofHawaii/

WHO: Governor David Ige and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige

Na Kūpuna Ensemble, Department of Education

Keiki hula with fourth graders from a total of 41 schools around the state (three schools will participate in person) and streamed live via Facebook

WHEN: Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Washington Place

MEDIA please enter from the front entrance on Beretania Street

DETAILS: The 175th anniversary of Washington Place will kick off with a statewide hula live- streamed via Facebook showcasing 2,600 fourth graders from 41 schools around the Islands (three will participate in person).

Students will perform Ē Liliʻu Ē, a chant originally composed for Princess Kīna‘u and modified for dedication to Queen Lili‘uokalani. Three schools will perform live at the event, including Nuʻuanu Elementary, Keolu Elementary and Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue.

In addition to the keiki hula, the launch event also will feature speakers and performances, including:

First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, chair of the 175 th Anniversary Committee

Anniversary Committee Governor David Ige will issue a State of Hawai‘i proclamation recognizing the 175 th anniversary of Washington Place

anniversary of Washington Place Presentations of special messages and acknowledgements of the commemoration of the 175 th anniversary of Washington Place

anniversary of Washington Place A musical performance by the Department of Education’s Hawaiian Studies Program, Nola Nahulu & KAWAIOLAONAPUKANILEO, and Na Kūpuna Ensemble featuring Queen Liliʻuokalani’s compositions

