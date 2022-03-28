LDH community-based testing, vaccination sites in Acadiana closing Tuesday due to weather concerns

Two of the Louisiana Department of Health's Community-based COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Region 4 (Acadiana) which are supported by the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) will be closed Tuesday, March 22 due to severe forecasted weather on that day.

Sites affected include:

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

You can find other testing site locations and hours at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or you can call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated and boosted remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s COVID-19 Support hotline at 1-855-453-0774. You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.