Governor Wolf: Cavco Selects Pennsylvania to Expand Manufacturing Operations, Will Create 55 New Jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cavco Industries Inc., one of the nation’s largest manufactured home builders, has chosen to expand its national manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania, creating 55 new jobs and retaining 607 total existing positions over the next three years. Cavco recently purchased The Commodore Corporation, now known as Commodore Homes LLC, which has three home production facilities in Clarion and Butler counties.

“Having a nationally recognized company like Cavco choose to expand their operations in Pennsylvania sends a very clear message to other businesses about the strength of our manufacturing sector,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are pleased to support this expansion project that will create and retain a total of 662 jobs and provide a significant boost to the local economies.”

Cavco and Commodore Homes LLC will continue to invest and expand operations at all three facilities – 4 Pennwest Way, Emlenton (Butler County) and 20898 & 20510 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville (both in Clarion County). The company’s investment in the expansion project will include construction, renovation, equipment and infrastructure costs.

“Cavco is excited about the combination of Commodore and Cavco,” said Steve Like, Senior Vice President for Business Development at Cavco. “This acquisition allows Cavco to expand its business into the northeastern U.S. housing markets we have not previously served. Commodore’s strong reputation for quality and service, combined with the experienced and talented workforce at its Pennsylvania manufacturing facilities provide the basis for potential future growth.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $220,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $98,000 workforce development grant to help train workers. Cavco has committed to investing more than $8 million into the project.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. Gov. Wolf has invested more than $16.2 billion over the past seven years to support 409 completed projects, create more than 45,500 new jobs, and retain more than 140,300 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

Cavco Industries Inc. is one of the nation’s largest national manufactured home builders and specializes in offering consumers quality, affordable homes that can meet the needs of changing lifestyles.

