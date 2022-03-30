AUSTIN HAIR SALON TAKES HOME A TOP 200 AWARD OF NORTH AMERICA

Misty Krant Founder & CEO of Harlow Beauty and Hair Salon SALON TODAY 200 2022: Focusing on Recovery and Rebuilding 2020 was a roller coaster for all businesses, especially salons, spas and barbershops, and 2021 has been a year to recover and rebuild. The SALON TODAY 200, which honors salon success and best practices. Austin is routinely lauded as one of the best places to live in the United States, thanks to its warm weather, thriving economy and bustling cultural scene.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlow Beauty and Hair Salon in Austin, Texas, owned by Misty Krant recently was named to the SALON TODAY 200 by SALON TODAY, the leading business media for salon and spa owners. In its 25th year, the SALON TODAY 200 is a landmark competition that gathers data on industry performance, creates a forum for owners to share best business practices and celebrates salons for their business acumen.

After two very tough years for small businesses, this year’s competition focused on business recovery in 2021 and rebuilding efforts for 2022. The 200 salons were selected from applications submitted by the SALON TODAY audience, who represent more than 20,000 of the top-producing salons and spas in North America.

The 2022 honorees were announced through a series of daily eblast and social media announcements from SALON TODAY in mid-February, and each of the honorees were featured in the publication’s Spring 2022 issue. This year, the honorees will be celebrated in Nashville, Sunday, May 15, at an awards dinner during Data-Driven Salon Summit, a peer-driven, hands-on experience that provides insight on data benchmarks and best practices to help salons identify new business opportunities.



“We’ve been dubbing 2022 the ‘Year of the Team,’ because more than any time in the competition’s history, owners are focused on their team members, while their team members focus on guests,” said Stacey Soble, director of brand content strategy for SALON TODAY. “In this year’s essays, owners wrote about strategies for staff recruitment and retention; expanding hours and providing more flexibility in work schedules; raising prices to provide better compensation for team members and bringing in new benefits, such as mental health support as employees battled burnout.”

For a salon to be named to the SALON TODAY 200, it had to meet the following criteria: 1) The salon or spa opened on or before January 1, 2019. 2) The salon is a provider of professional salon services including one, or more, of the following: hair care, nail care, skin care, body care or spa treatments; 3) The salon or spa generated annual service and product sales revenues of at least $250,000 per year since 2019; and 4) The owner provided statistical information about his or her business and completed two essay sections.

Salon Today is a media brand under the Beauty, Health and Wellness division of Bobit Business Media, which is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Harlow is a full-service hair and beauty salon is located at 6009 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757 Austin, TX. Our mission is to create an unforgettable, luxurious guest experience that empowers every client to look and feel poised and powerful, every time

