Saskatchewan Announces $300,000 in funding for Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $300,000 in funding for the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence (COE) to support two projects to help advance the Growth Plan goal of growing Indigenous participation in the province's natural resource sector.

"The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the important role Indigenous organizations will play as we continue to work toward growing Indigenous participation in the resource sector and this funding represents a step toward that important goal which will help drive economic growth," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government appreciates the valuable support the Centre of Excellence has provided as we continue to work collaboratively to achieve that goal."

The first of the two projects will be a comprehensive study to identify the current level and types of Indigenous participation in Saskatchewan's resource sector, including through ownership of resource companies, equity ownership in projects, procurement, supply chains and direct and indirect employment. The second project will identify specific opportunities for Indigenous communities and companies to own or participate in projects associated with critical minerals.

“The First Nations in this province are not anti-resource development, but are rather interested in opportunities for responsible resource development,” Vice Chief Heather Bear said. “These projects are an opportunity to highlight how the Nations in this province can contribute to the resource sector, while at the same time, offer meaningful employment to their citizens. It’s time for inclusion of First Nations within this industry, and this is a significant step forward in meeting this objective.”

The studies will include both First Nation and Métis communities and companies, and will be completed and submitted to the ministry in March of 2023.

With the announcement of the new Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation, there will be more opportunities for Indigenous communities to participate as equity owners in natural resource projects.

