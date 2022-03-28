Governor Ivey Celebrates Grand Opening of $120 million AUBix Data Center in Auburn

AUBURN — Governor Kay Ivey joined company leaders, local officials and others at a grand opening ceremony Monday for AUBix, a $120 million data center in Auburn that will give businesses and public entities across Alabama a technological edge and enhanced access to high-speed internet.

“I’m thrilled to see the AUBix data center project come to fruition and begin serving the high-tech needs of Alabama businesses,” said Governor Ivey. “This project is a success for not only Auburn but the entire state of Alabama, equipping our rural communities to compete in global marketplaces.”

Founded by Auburn businessmen, AUBix’s secure, multi-tenant data center will help bring technological parity to underserved communities throughout the state. By doing so, AUBix is expected to become an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves.

“AUBix will give East Alabama a critical edge in cyber. From improving cybersecurity to giving students access to computer science training — there are many ways this data center will benefit our communities,” said Congressman Mike Rogers. “I congratulate East Alabama on securing this asset to serve our communities.”

Auburn University President Jay Gogue commended the City of Auburn on the opening of the data center.

“As Auburn advances its work with high-tech companies nationwide and as we strengthen our efforts in the field of cybersecurity, AUBix could be a potential asset for us going forward,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue.

In addition to laying the groundwork for businesses, AUBix supports academic research and development and provides communities with access to high-speed internet. AUBix is an internet exchange for existing network service providers in the area, allowing them to leverage high-speed regional and global networks to improve the performance of internet applications.

“AUBix is addressing the increasing requirements for high-speed computing and cybersecurity compliance by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and services,” said Andrew Albrecht, co-founder and CEO of AUBix. “In addition, we are committed to increasing the technology-enabled workforce in the region by partnering with academic institutions.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility on West Samford Avenue includes customer office space, conference rooms and tenant equipment storage. The facility exceeds industry standards, rules and regulations for cybersecurity, health care and financial services.

“We’re grateful to have such an impactful project, including the taxes it generates for our school system, like AUBix right here in our community,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

“We appreciate Governor Ivey’s leadership in supporting this project. And I’d like to thank the AUBix team for their hard work establishing mission-critical digital infrastructure and providing increased connectivity in Auburn.”

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said businesses across the state will benefit from the technological capabilities offered by the new data center.

“The state-of-the-art AUBix data center will optimize growth opportunities for businesses in many parts of Alabama by addressing their critical competitive need for reliable broadband service,” said Secretary Canfield. “By enhancing the information technology infrastructure in our state, this facility is providing a spark for the future.”

###

Photo Gallery: