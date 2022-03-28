More about GBI and Moultrie Police Make Arrest in Double Homicide and Feticide

Moultrie, GA (March 28, 2022) – ﻿ On March 25, 2022, Eldriquez Silas, age 19, of Moultrie, GA, was arrested and charged with two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, one count of Home Invasion, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Feticide.

The GBI was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the murders of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh at the Art Center Apartments on March 18, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Butt and McIntosh were both found shot to death inside their apartment. McIntosh was dating a relative of Butt and living in the apartment with them. It was also determined that McIntosh was pregnant at the time of her murder and the baby also died. Silas was identified as having recently visited the apartment where Butt and McIntosh lived.

After his arrest, Silas was booked into the Colquitt County Jail. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team assisted the GBI and Moultrie Police with this investigation. Once the case file is completed, it will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police at 229-890-5449. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.