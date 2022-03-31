Silicon Valley Institute Announces Content Update to Robotic Hair Transplant and Variations Like ARTAS and FUE
Because I was on the team that created the ARTAS robot, people often ask me how robotic hair transplantation works. Sometimes it's difficult to explain such an experience in layman terms.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair restoration clinic serving Bay Area residents at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce an upgrade to its content on robotic hair transplant page which is also called "ARTAS" and/or "FUE." The intricate details of the robotic hair transplantation may seem mysterious, but the results of thicker, fuller hair could be easy to see and enjoy.
"Because I was on the team that created the ARTAS robot, people often ask me how robotic hair transplantation works. Sometimes it's difficult to explain such an experience in layman terms," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "The best way to understand this new-era technology is to see the results that come from robotics and humans working together."
People living in the Bay Area can review the content page on Silicon Valley Hair Institutes' robotic hair transplant page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/robot/. Terms for the robotic hair transplantation can include the brand name "ARTAS" as well as "Follicular Unit Extraction" or "FUE." The innovative technology can help men and women search for answers to hair loss. Dr. Miguel Canalas, a collaborator in creating the ARTAS system, provides robotic hair restoration surgery for women and men in the San Francisco Bay Area. The clinic serves cities in and around the Bay Area peninsula, including: San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City, and the Oakland Hills. In addition, residents can review how to schedule a meeting with an expert hair transplant surgeon for a no-obligation consultation at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/virtual/. Those seeking skincare solutions can visit https://svaestheticderm.com/, which is a sister website.
BAY AREA CLINIC DEFINES ROBOTIC HAIR TRANSPLANT
Here is the background on this release. Persons searching for support for thinning hair might begin by researching terms and solutions. Medical descriptions might create confusion or misunderstandings. Indeed, there can be several terms for "robotic" hair transplant surgery. A top hair loss clinic in the Bay Area provides clarity for hair loss surgery descriptions, including ARTAS hair transplantation system, Follicular Unit Extraction, and the acronym "FUE." Women and men ready for solutions to hair loss may find answers from a leading hair transplantation clinic.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss, and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
