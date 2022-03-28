Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on March 29 and April 19

MARYLAND, March 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 25, 2022

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

March 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to sign up to speak is March 28 at 5 p.m.

Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services - $450,000 for Pediatric Mobile Medical Vehicle (Source of Funds: General Fund Reserves) and Amendment to FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Casa Ruben, Inc.

April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

The deadline to sign up to speak is April 18 at 5 p.m.

Resolution to Establish FY23 Transportation Fees, Charges, and Fares, to be effective July 1, 2022. Resolution to Establish FY23 Water Quality Protection Charge, to be effective July 1, 2022. Resolution to Establish FY23 Solid Waste Service Charges, to be effective July 1, 2022. Resolution to Set FY23 Property Tax Credit for Income Tax Offset, to set the rate or amount of a property tax credit to offset certain income tax revenues resulting from a County income tax rate higher than 2.6 percent. Special Appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Public Schools - $3,000,000 for Relocatable Classrooms (No. 846540) (Source of Funds: Current Revenue General). Special Appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Government, $2,000,000 for High School Wellness Centers (Source of Funds: G.O. Bonds, Current Revenue General). Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, $3,000,000 to Implement Mental Health and Positive Youth Development Services in Montgomery County Public Schools (Source of Funds: General Fund Reserves). DATE CHANGE: Supplemental Appropriation 22-70 to the FY22 Capital Budget Montgomery County Public Schools – [$8,000,000] $5,000,000 for Relocatable Classrooms (No. 846540) (Source of Funds: Current Revenue General). DATE CHANGE: Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget, Department of Recreation; and amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program - $109,000 for Public Arts Trust.

The Council returned to in-person meetings on March 15; residents will continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

