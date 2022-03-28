SOLIS Announces Infrastructure Partnership with Polygon Studios and Launch of SOLIS Studios Feature Film Division
Polygon Studios has become the infrastructure partner for SOLIS’ Digital MarketplaceUNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLIS Studios has chosen Polygon Studios as their infrastructure partner for SOLIS’ digital marketplace for the future financing of feature films and all digital assets within the SOLIS Market.
This announcement marks the official launch of SOLIS Studios, the feature film division of media and technology collective SOLIS, led by Brett Claywell and Brendan de Kauwe.
SOLIS is an ecosystem to finance, produce and monetize community-building intellectual property. SOLIS is launching this partnership with an initial co-financing deal with Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures for a slate of genre films with Eric B. Fleischman’s Defiant Studios, with the first production to begin this summer. This slate kicks off SOLIS Studios’ commitment to utilize the power of blockchain to explore new opportunities for feature films.
“Over the past year, we have truly aligned and become fans with Eric and Maurice’s work, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch SOLIS Studios with this slate of films,” said Claywell. “We are equally eager to begin our work of building organic communities around feature films, giving audiences authentic opportunities to engage with the stories and talent they cherish in ways never before possible.”
SOLIS’ technology partner Polygon Studios is equally excited by the significance of this announcement, as SOLIS is the first NFT marketplace and token-driven company establishing a foundation in the Hollywood theatrical film industry. Ishan Negi, Chief of Staff at Polygon Studios, said, “we are delighted to launch our involvement in the evolution of traditional feature film production through this partnership with SOLIS.”
“We have been actively building our technology solutions to support our vision of how decentralized technologies will be a significant value add to our existing entertainment businesses and for our partners,” said De Kauwe. “Polygon’s visionary and robust Web3 solutions are the perfect foundation for us to continue to develop our exciting entertainment ecosystem for content creators and audiences.”
Fadida’s Kodiak has had a string of successes co-financing films such as the Academy Award-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Sony’s Bloodshot, as well as their teaming up with Defiant on Netflix’s John Henry.
Defiant has emerged as a production company known for developing and producing high-quality genre films, like their recently-released Offseason with RLJE and Shudder. This slate will mark the third collaboration between Kodiak and Defiant.
“We’re excited to be partnering again with Kodiak on a new slate of films and equally elated to be bringing SOLIS into the fold,” said Fleischman. “I think a partnership like this, with our infrastructure and SOLIS’ cutting-edge technology, will be the perfect blend of advancing our reach with the films we produce.”
For more information, please visit www.solis.io
About SOLIS
SOLIS is a collective of companies that connect film, digital, television and social content and talent with their communities through the first Entertainment focused Engage-to-Earn (E2E) token economy and curated NFT marketplace. SOLIS’ solutions, built on leading decentralized blockchain Polygon, bridge the traditional and decentralized Entertainment worlds with a focus on delivering both securitized and utility backed digital assets to a global community of content consumers. SOLIS is built by a team of entertainment industry professionals with decades of combined experience in creating exclusive content with premium talent and brands, lead by successful entrepreneurs with international capital markets prowess and a track record of bringing technology and innovative companies to market.
About Polygon Studios
Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 through investment, marketing, and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT projects like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh, and Decentral Games.
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations
+1 (323) 819-1122
Jane@JaneOwenPR.com