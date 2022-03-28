Submit Release
Yên Bái approves $64 million of investments

VIETNAM, March 28 - Investors were granted licenses. — VNA/VNS Photo

YÊN BÁI — The People's Committee of the northern province of Yên Bái handed over a decision approving investment to nine investors with a total capital of more than VNĐ1.475 trillion (US$64 million) at a meeting of businesses and investors on Sunday.

To accompany businesses, the provincial chairman of the people's committee Trần Huy Tuấn affirmed that the province would promote comprehensive and synchronous administrative reform, focusing on simplification and shortening processing time for administrative procedures in the field of land, investment, construction, tax and customs.

In addition, the province seriously implements tasks and solutions to improve the business environment and enhance competitiveness in order to improve the efficiency of investment attraction in the province in the direction of selecting real investors having financial potential, prestige, and using modern eco-friendly technology.

In particular, the province will strengthen support for technological innovation, application of science and technology in production and business, and encourage businesses to start creative and digital transformation.

Three hundred and thirty new businesses were established in the province last year, a year-on-year increase of 15.8 per cent.

In particular, there are 54 newly-granted investment projects deciding on investment policies with a total registered investment capital of nearly VNĐ7.05 trillion. The province has 585 projects with a total registered capital of  nearly US$4.2 billion. — VNS

