Changing Consumer Behaviour towards Organic Products Aiding Organic Mattress Sales across Geographies, Evaluates Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report on organic mattresses by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 6.31 Bn in 2022, and further expand a CAGR of around 8.2% over the period of 2022-2032. High market growth can be attributed to growing demand for organic mattresses from eco-conscious consumers who are willing to pay more for the organic variants of their beloved mattress products.



Consumers with asthma are strongly recommended to switch to organic sheets, comforters, and mattresses to avoid breathing problems caused by chemically-treated fibres. Non-organic mattresses cause breakouts due to the residual particles that are concealed in the sheets or covers. As such, organic mattresses are a good alternative for people with sensitive skin. Furthermore, increased prevalence of fibromyalgia is encouraging individuals to use organic mattresses, which provide relief for those who toss and turn a lot due to the disease.

Mattresses made from organic cotton, latex, wool, and bamboo are also gaining popularity. When compared to typical cotton used in bedding products, these fabrics offer superior breathability and moisture absorption.

Report Attributes Details Organic Mattress Market size (2021A) US$ 5.86 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 6.31 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 13.87 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.2% CAGR North America Market Share in 2021 ~54.1% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.7% CAGR U.S. Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.8% CAGR Top 5 Companies’ Market Share ~45% Key Companies Profiled American Textile Company

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By comfort type, plush mattresses are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 3 Bn over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Based on application, demand for latex organic mattresses is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 8.9%.

On the basis of size, queen-sized organic mattress utilisation across geographies is anticipated to expand around 2.1X by 2032.

North America is projected to capture around 54.1% of the global organic mattress market share by 2032 and be valued at US$ 7.85 Bn.

Europe is predicted to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.95 Bn by 2032-end.





“The U.S. is responsible for the most organic mattress consumption, with a majority of it population changing their mattresses every 3-4 years. Additionally, increasing working population and advent of the work from home culture has driven overall market sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Organic Mattress Demand Analysis (2017-2021) Vs. Market Forecast Outlook (2022-2032)

Organic mattress utilization in the commercial sector accounts for the highest share, which is mainly attributed to the advantages offered by organic mattresses over conventional mattresses, and consumers preferring to opt for organic variants that cause lesser to no harm to the environment.

Latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that market value for organic mattresses over the past half-decade surged at a CAGR of around 9.5%. In 2021, the organic mattress market stood at around 1,861,397 units.

Thereby, projections are that, demand for an organic mattresses in households is anticipated to grow at a healthier rate as long as the work from home culture continues, and then stabilizes during the forecast period, in turn, driving the organic mattress market size to greater heights.

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers of organic mattresses are investing in the regular supply of organically-sourced raw materials. Market players have been opting for sustainable sourcing as a means to minimize their carbon footprint and encash on the escalating trend of consumers who are willing to pay extra for organic products.

Market participants should focus on raising consumer awareness of these products by emphasizing their advantages over conventional mattresses. Furthermore, companies supplying organic mattresses must devise tactics to promote these organic variants and continue to grow the very niche organic mattress customer base.

Key Segments Covered in Organic Mattress Industry Research

Organic Mattress Market by Label Type : Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Others

Organic Mattress Market by Comfort Type : Extra Firm Firm Medium Plush

Organic Mattress Market by Material : Latex Mattresses Latex Hybrid Luxury Natural Latex Hybrid Innerspring Latex Others Memory Foam Mattresses Gel Memory Foam Natural Memory Foam Hybrid Pocketed Coil Latex Mattresses Organic Cotton Mattresses Natural Wool Fiber Mattresses

Organic Mattress Market by Size : Twin Organic Mattresses Twin XL Organic Mattresses Full Organic Mattresses Queen Organic Mattresses King Organic Mattresses Others

Organic Mattress Market by Consumer Orientation : Organic Mattresses for Adults Organic Mattresses for Children Organic Mattresses for Senior Citizens

Organic Mattress Market by End Use : Commercial Organic Mattresses Household Organic Mattresses

Organic Mattress Market by Sales Channel : Offline Sales of Organic Mattresses Modern Trade Home Furnishing Stores Home Improvement Stores Departmental Store Other Sales Channels Online Sales of Organic Mattresses Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Platforms

Organic Mattress Market by Region : North America Organic Mattress Market Latin America Organic Mattress Market Europe Organic Mattress Market East Asia Organic Mattress Market South Asia & Oceania Organic Mattress Market Middle East & Africa Organic Mattress Market







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic mattress market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of label type (organic textile standard (GOTS), organic latex standard (GOLS), Oeko-Tex standard 100, and others), comfort type (extra firm, firm, medium, and plush), material (latex (latex hybrid, luxury natural latex, hybrid innerspring latex, and others), memory foam (gel memory foam, and natural memory foam), hybrid pocketed coil latex, organic cotton, and natural wool fibres), size (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and others), customer orientation (adults, children, and senior citizens), end use (commercial and household), and sales channel (offline (modern trade, home furnishing stores, home improvement stores, departmental stores, and other sales channels) and online (company-owned websites and e-Commerce platforms), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

