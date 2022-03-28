Industrial and Workplace Safety Market to Be Worth US$ 11.6 Billion By The Year 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Industrial and Workplace Safety Market to Reach US$ 8 Bn By 2026 Owing To Technological Breakthroughs

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial health and safety regulations are strictly enforced around the globe and the requirement to use industrial safety solutions in the workplace is a key factor propelling the Industrial and Workplace Safety Market statistics.



According to the industrial and workplace safety market study, the demand for workplace safety solutions is surged by the growing concerns about occupational.

The study also finds that the high demand for dependable safety systems to ensure asset and personal protection further drives the industrial and workplace safety market growth significantly.

Attributes Details Industrial and Workplace Safety Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 6.4% Industrial and Workplace Safety Market (2026) US$ 8 Bn Industrial and Workplace Safety Market Attraction The presence detecting sensor market is predicted to grow rapidly in the next years, driven by severe industrial machine safety market requirements based on national and international standards.

Intelligent clothing, smart safety, autonomous vehicles, and smart construction PPE are new, emerging trends in the industrial and workplace safety market that will most likely augur well for the industrial and workplace safety market.

The increasing integration of big data in safety tools, as well as the use of safety information as a predictive tool for risk management, is anticipated to provide lucrative industrial and workplace safety market opportunities to grow.

Sales of industrial and workplace safety solutions are also expected to rise during the forecast period as the surveillance industry is expanding rapidly, particularly in Europe and North America.

Industrial and workplace safety solutions adoption trends are positively impacted by many industries that have begun to implement real-time location monitoring systems (RTLMS), monitoring and surveillance solutions, and environmental health and safety systems (EHS) to protect their assets, thereby supporting the industrial and workplace safety market trends and forecast.

The industrial and workplace safety market key trends & opportunities are also facilitated by the industrial internet of things (IIoT) as it enables analysis and control by providing virtual management of physical systems, resulting in improved performance.

Therefore, the adoption of industrial and workplace safety solutions is projected to scale up during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of IoT.

Considering all of the above-mentioned factors, the industrial and workplace safety market size is expected to be around US$ 6.3 Bn by 2022.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Industrial and Workplace Safety Market Functional Safety Market Public Safety and Security Market CAGR (2022 - 2032) 6.4% 8% 10% Market Value (2026) US$ 8 Bn US$ 8.4 Bn US$ 700 Bn Growth Factor The IIoT enables rapid monitoring, analysis, and control of physical systems by providing virtual management of physical systems, resulting in performance improvement. The COVID-19 epidemic is affecting demand in industries like oil and gas. As a result, companies have cut capital expenditures and drilling plans. Smart technologies including IoT, AI, network devices, and technology help cities secure essential infrastructure, improve public safety, and improve citizens' lives. Opportunity Regulations like the European Union's Machinery Directives and North America's OSHA regulations have helped the industrial machine safety market products grow business. PLCs and safety mechanisms have also become widely used due to the introduction of integrated technologies and safety methods. Digital monitoring improves the potential to prevent crime and promote public safety and security. Key Trends The presence detecting sensor market is predicted to grow rapidly in the next years, driven by severe industrial machine safety market requirements based on national and international standards. Safety sensors are used for machine guarding, perimeter monitoring, body part protection, and hazardous area protection. These sensors limit the risk of accidents by detecting human presence and tripping functions. Low-intensity conflicts and terrorist operations will enhance demand for technical solutions including robots, automation, Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence, and information security.

Key Takeaways

By system, Real-Time Location Monitoring Systems (RTLMS) is likely to dominate the market as they identify and track the location of objects & people in a defined area in real-time and are used for a variety of applications.

By application, the incident and emergency management segment is expected to lead the market owing to the large-scale deployment to reduce workplace injuries and accident cases.

During the forecast period, the food and beverage segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to an increase in demand for these systems as a result of various regulations.

Due to stringent regulations such as GDPR, Europe is expected to see significant market growth and witness a positive industrial and workplace safety market outlook.

On account of government and regulatory framework for labor safety and well-being, Asia Pacific would pave the way to various industrial and workplace safety market future trends during the forecast period.



"North America is expected to be the leading holder of industrial and workplace safety market share. The presence of global innovative technology providers and tech-savvy consumers drives the demand for innovative workplace safety solutions, and safety standards are key factors driving the market growth in North America. The increasing use of advanced technologies and smart sensors in workplace safety to monitor and track equipment provides opportunities for industrial and workplace safety companies in the region." opines an FMI analyst.



Competitive Landscape

To strengthen their industrial and workplace safety market share, the industrial players have been implementing a variety of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches, thereby giving way to many emerging trends in the industrial and workplace safety market.

The major players in the industrial safety market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), HIMA (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), and Baker Hughes (US).

Some of the recent developments in the industrial and workplace safety market are:

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Oregon OSHA) has launched a free online video training course for roofing industry workers to improve their ability to address fall hazards.

Siemens created SITRANS IQ, a new digitalization portfolio designed to monitor critical measurement points and provide complete asset management for multiple plants' instrumentation.

