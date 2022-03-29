Rebel Girls Climate Warriors: 25 Tales of Women Who Protect the Earth Available Now

Rebel Girls Climate Warriors cover art

Stories of Trailblazing Women who Make the World a Greener Place, Including Greta Thunberg, Kristal Ambrose, Mya-Rose Craig, Rachel Carson and More

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebel Girls, the global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls, today announced the release of Rebel Girls Climate Warriors: 25 Tales of Women Who Protect the Earth.

With thrilling stories about Greta Thunberg, Autumn Peltier, and Rachel Carson, Rebel Girls Climate Warriors: 25 Tales of Women Who Protect the Earth spotlights the world-changing work of women and girls on the frontlines of the fight for climate justice. With each turn of a page, readers will meet conservationists, activists, water protectors, philanthropists, authors, and other women from all over the world who have used their voices and incredible talents to protect our planet.

Readers can enhance their Climate Warriors adventure with extended audio stories of select book subjects on the Rebel Girls Dream On app. Each of these stories will be unlocked for any user entering the app experience via the corresponding story QR code found in the book.

The newest mini edition of the New York Times bestselling Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls series includes a foreword from Cristina Mittermeier, Co-Founder and President of SeaLegacy, calling for “an army of dreamers, doers, and storytellers” to join the fight against human-made pollution and climate change. Mittermeier’s SeaLegacy team also contributed to original activities empowering girls to think about how they can make an impact towards Climate responsibility. Additionally, humanitarian Zainab Salbi and Daughters for Earth provide girls four easy actions they can take to Live Green.

Illustrated by twenty-five female and nonbinary artists from around the world, Rebel Girls Climate Warriors: 25 Tales of Women Who Protect the Earth is available for purchase at $8.99 USD.

For more information about Rebel Girls Climate Warriors, other books in the Rebel Girls series, and our audio stories, please visit www.RebelGirls.com.

###

About Rebel Girls

Rebel Girls is a global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls through content, experiences, products, and community. Originating from an international best-selling children’s book, Rebel Girls amplifies stories of real-life, extraordinary women throughout history, geography, and field of excellence. With a growing community of nearly 20 million self-identified Rebel Girls spanning more than 100 countries, the brand engages with Generation Alpha through its book series, premier app, events, and merchandise. To date, they have sold more than 7.5 million books in 49 languages and reached 17 million digital audio listens.

Media Contacts:

Amy Pfister

Head of Communications | Rebel Girls

amy@rebelgirls.com