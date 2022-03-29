Clarksdale Municipal School District Uses Systematic Approach to Close COVID-Related Early Literacy Gaps
Delta-Area District Aligns Mississippi Reading Roadmap Afterschool Tutoring with In-School Efforts
Roughly one-third of the District's elementary student body, or 178 students, attended the Mississippi Reading Roadmap afterschool tutoring program.”CLARKSDALE, MS, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to January assessment data, the Clarksdale Municipal School District’s elementary-age students appear to be closing literacy-related learning gaps. While fall 2021 K-3 testing identified potential COVID-related learning loss among students, the District’s subsequent winter testing indicated that many of these students made significant progress catching up.
An analysis of school-collected i-Ready assessment data shows that Clarksdale students across all four elementary schools increased grade-level reading proficiency by 14% in just four months. Equally impressive was that-among those students who attended the Mississippi Reading Roadmap Afterschool program-there was a reduction of 17% needing intensive intervention. A reduction of these "Tier 3" students is critical for any district seeking to graduate more proficient readers.
The Clarksdale District used a Multi-Tier System of Supports, or MTSS, to identify striving readers and provide appropriate individualized student support. The systemized approach of MTSS lends itself to helping schools improve academic outcomes, including in the area of early literacy. Through MTSS, Clarksdale schools used coordinated diagnostic and progress monitoring data, core instruction, school day intervention, and high dosage Mississippi Reading Roadmap afterschool tutoring. About one-third of the District's K-3 students attended the Reading Roadmap program.
Clarksdale Municipal School District’s Superintendent Earl Joe Nelson remarked, "Learning loss was seen across the nation because of COVID- 19. We would have been naïve to believe that it wouldn’t affect our students. Therefore, at the start of this school year, we doubled-down to make certain we provided students with every opportunity to overcome that setback. This included intense literacy classes during the school day. For those students that continued to struggle, Mississippi Reading Roadmap was used to maximize opportunities to support students."
Clarksdale utilized the afterschool tutoring program as an extension of its reading intervention system. Striving readers were referred to the program and school i-Ready diagnostic and grouping data was used for targeting students with individualized support. Monthly progress monitoring data was shared between the program and building leadership teams. By using the same data and protocols, the Reading Roadmap was able to help the District reach some of its most at-risk early readers. As a result, program participants were able to move through a continuum of discrete phonemic and phonics skills and accelerate their literacy growth as seen on school testing.
According to Program Coordinator Taurean Morton, "The secret to the Reading Roadmap high dosage tutoring model is its alignment with a partnering school's data and MTSS plan. Combining that with trained, skilled tutors makes learning fun and engaging for students while encouraging maximum results."
Because of COVID-related school closures, districts across the country have witnessed significant COVID-related learning loss among students. School closures of elementary schools in particular has impacted early readers. Research from McKinsey & Company suggests that children from low-income families fell behind in reading a total of six months from COVID-related learning loss.
The Mississippi Reading Roadmap provides, after-school and summer learning opportunities, family engagement and at-home literacy support. At the heart of the MRR is its alignment with a partner school district’s MTSS system. Each Reading Roadmap afterschool tutoring program is different because it utilizes, and is built around, its partner school’s data and intervention system.
