Stays Group Announces Release of Vacation Rental Traveler Mobile App to Save Hundreds by Booking Direct

CAPITOLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation travelers can now take advantage of the best price and exclusive offers from the Stays Group Network of independent vacation rental operators in key leisure destination markets in Hawaii, California, Lake Tahoe, Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast. The Stays Group app will play an essential role in recognizing and rewarding loyal vacation rental travelers who recognize the value of #BookDirect and appreciate the importance of having flexible cancellation policies, local experts who support their local communities, real time local information and of course, the industry's only best price guaranteed.

The Stays Group app will continue to deliver on the core tenets in providing quality vacation rentals in a transparent fashion by connecting the travelers directly to the source. The traveler can choose to speak directly to the respective agents responsible for the properties or browse the properties at their leisure, with the trust and confidence that each property has been carefully curated and will always provide the best price guarantee. On a typical three night stay booking direct through the Stays Group can save hundreds of dollars in “broker” fees. Many of the properties in the Stays Group portfolio may not listed on any online travel sites such as airbnb and vrbo.

The Stays Group members are respected in their communities and are the experts in making sure every detail is covered to ensure a successful vacation rental experience for family get togethers, groups or reunions. Users can be sure to find the perfect beach vacation home or mountain vacation home throughout North America.

“The Stays Group vacation rental network was the direct response from well respected vacation rental industry professionals who grew concerned over the lack of transparency that was being offered to the traveling community. The lack of transparency results in higher costs and lowers the probability for a positive guest experience. Our members have led the industry in service excellence and serving their respective communities in leisure destinations for many years. We are pleased to now give the vacation travel community a clear alternative to airbnb and vrbo” said, Vince Perez, CEO of Fetch My Guest, Partner - Beach House Rentals and Stays Group Member.

