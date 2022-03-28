The Legacy of Hope Foundation Supports Residential School Survivors Seeking an Apology at the Vatican
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to support the Canadian Residential School Survivors who are at the Vatican in Rome to seek an apology from the Catholic Church. The LHF will continue its work in Canada to educate Canadians through curriculum and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts Indigenous Peoples and communities have faced as a result of the Residential School System to complement any action the Pope may take.
Between March 28th and April 1st, Residential School Survivors and delegates will be meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican to seek an apology from the Catholic Church for the atrocities of Residential Schools in Canada. The Pope will be holding private audiences with more than 30 First Nations, Inuit and M
“The LHF Board and Staff hope the Survivors have safe travels, and we support their efforts in seeking an apology from the Pope. The Catholic Church’s actions can hopefully contribute to taking responsibility and supporting ongoing healing and Reconciliation that is needed for Survivors and intergenerational Survivors,” said the LHF Board President Adam North Peigan.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 21 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
For Media Inquiries – Contact:
Teresa Edwards, B.A., LL.B./J.D., Executive Director & In-House Legal Counsel
Legacy of Hope Foundation
Email:tedwards@legacyofhope.ca Tel: 613-237-4806 ext. 303
Adam North Peigan, Board President
Legacy of Hope Foundation
Email: anorthpeigan@legacyofhope.ca
LHF
Between March 28th and April 1st, Residential School Survivors and delegates will be meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican to seek an apology from the Catholic Church for the atrocities of Residential Schools in Canada. The Pope will be holding private audiences with more than 30 First Nations, Inuit and M
“The LHF Board and Staff hope the Survivors have safe travels, and we support their efforts in seeking an apology from the Pope. The Catholic Church’s actions can hopefully contribute to taking responsibility and supporting ongoing healing and Reconciliation that is needed for Survivors and intergenerational Survivors,” said the LHF Board President Adam North Peigan.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 21 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 25 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
For Media Inquiries – Contact:
Teresa Edwards, B.A., LL.B./J.D., Executive Director & In-House Legal Counsel
Legacy of Hope Foundation
Email:tedwards@legacyofhope.ca Tel: 613-237-4806 ext. 303
Adam North Peigan, Board President
Legacy of Hope Foundation
Email: anorthpeigan@legacyofhope.ca
LHF
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+1 877-553-7177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter