Premier Health And Holistic Medicine Releases Guide On Common FAQs About Lyme Disease
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine have released a guide on common FAQs regarding Lyme disease. Many people may experience fever and chills that mimic flu-like symptoms. However, there are some indications that someone may have Lyme disease.
The first stages of Lyme disease can include symptoms such as:
• Fever
• Chills
• Fatigue
• Headache
• Joint pain
• Muscle pain
If left untreated, people may experience more severe and longer-lasting symptoms, including heart palpitations, chronic fatigue, or facial palsy. Since the initial signs of Lyme disease are similar to the flu, Lyme disease can be commonly misdiagnosed.
The guide includes the answers to some common frequently asked questions, including:
• What are the common symptoms of Lyme disease?
• Could a fever and chills be Lyme disease?
• What does Lyme disease feel like?
• How is Lyme disease transmitted?
• Where is Lyme disease most common?
• When is Lyme disease season?
• Can Lyme disease be cured?
These questions can help people differentiate if they have the flu or Lyme disease. The prolonged symptoms of Lyme disease can be the most significant indicator of LD and the extended exhaustion that many people feel from it.
As the symptoms combine and come and go, it can make people feel chronically fatigued. It may also affect their mental health if the disease affects their ability to achieve their daily tasks and routine.
The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to avoid tick bites. This can include staying away from grassy or bushy areas and checking to see if ticks have crawled onto clothes. Ticks will often hide in hard-to-see places on the body, so it’s crucial to check everywhere.
Many people will get a bullseye red spot on their body that has indicated a tick bite. If this occurs, people should seek medical assistance. There are many ways that Lyme disease can be cured.
At Premier Health and Holistic Medicine, Dr. Ridinger is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease. People who have discovered a bullseye rash or have flu-like symptoms can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
