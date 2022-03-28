Artificial Coma Market Rapid Growth in the Coming Years | $868.63 Million by 2030

artificial coma market

Rise in demand to reduce pain during surgery, advancement in R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escalating demand for the management of pain from geriatric population, increase in number of emergency surgeries, surge in number of drug launch and approvals and rise in prevalence of cancer drive the growth of the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market. However, side effects associated with anesthetics hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in heavy investment in healthcare sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the artificial coma market size was valued at $640.17 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $868.63 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1%. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Alarming rise in prevalence of traumatic brain injury, advancements in drug discovery , rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global artificial coma market during the forecast period.”

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global artificial coma/medically induced coma market.

At the starting of July 2020, a few cases were reported which included brain infection of meningitis with COVID-19. Therefore, anesthetics played an important role during treatment, which in turn, augmented the artificial coma/medically induced coma market during the pandemic.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2050, one in four people living in Europe and North America could be aged 65 years or above. The increase in prevalence of older population has led to a steep rise in the number of chronic diseases among elderly people, further leading to the rising demand for anesthetic drugs. Rise in demand to reduce pain during surgery, advancement in R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and surge in the number of surgeries are anticipated to drive the growth of the artificial coma/medically induced coma market. In addition, development of innovative medications in the healthcare sector, are thereby propelling the growth of the market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Artificial Coma/medically induced coma market. This is attributed to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in new drug discovery, R & D activities for new product launch and rise in investments in the healthcare sector.

