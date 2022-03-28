"The House" Talk Show Season 2 premieres Friday, April 1st at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST, on Foxsoul.tv, Roku, Xumo, and Tubi
Season 2 of the new Black LGBTQIA+ talk show "The House " is Back for Seconds
"The House is the most entertaining and binge-worthy queer content".”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dinner party anyone would want to attend is happening and this is the invite. “The House”, a one-hour Black LGBTQIA+ talk show is back on April 1st on Fox Soul. Pull up a chair, fix your wig and be ready: The discussions are riveting, poignant, and vital to the community. There is no tea too hot to serve and no topic too taboo to tackle. And when it comes to addressing injustices in their community no one will be left unchecked. Simply put, this is the dinner party you must attend.
— Kynala Phillips and Elaina Patton, NBC News
The House serves up laughter, homespun stories, gourmet food, and signature cocktails. What makes this show special are the featured panel of queer and transgender guests and hosts. These acclaimed and sought-after personalities take a deep dive into issues facing the Black LGBTQIA+ community. This season our hosts examine family dynamics, religion, sexual exploration, and health.
Meet “The Fam”, your host,
The House is helmed by an all-queer host panel known as “The Fam” which consists of Antonio LeMons (community psychologist), Cheryl Rich (Trauma Specialist), Chris Curse (International Beauty Expert) and Aaron Johnson Levy (Online Personality) The four are joined by resident culinary expert Chef Sean, to serve up a delicious 3-course meal for each dinner with our guests. This season will feature popular personalities Funky Dineva, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Bevy Smith, among others.
The House is executive produced by nine-time Emmy® Nominated veteran producer Doug DeLuca (Jimmy Kimmel Live!). And directed by Kurt T Jones (America’s Next Top Model, Biggest Loser), who also serves as the series Show Runner. The House is also Executive produced by co-host Cheryl Rich and supervising producer Fresh Carreras, and producer Mindy Rosario. Legacy of Life Entertainment and Kujofilm, are proud to be a part of this ground-breaking series.
Show creator Aaron Johnson Levy hopes "The House" produces role models and positive representation, “Seeing ourselves reflected in media helps validate our identities and promotes the self-esteem necessary to live a prosperous life."
According to NBC News, "The House is the most entertaining and binge-worthy queer content". It debuted last year on Fox Television Network’s new streaming platform Fox Soul, to rave reviews. Season Two premieres Friday, April 1 at 9 pm EST / 6 pm PST, and is available for free on Foxsoul.tv, Roku, and other platforms such as Xumo and Tubi.
