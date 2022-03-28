Vatika oil shampoo voted 2022 Product of the Year

Vatika was declared as the most innovative shampoo product based on a survey conducted by Nielsen IQ on a sample of 3,600 GCC consumers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vatika, a leading name in the hair care industry, has clinched the 2022 Product of Year award further cementing its leadership position in the highly competitive hair care industry.

Vatika’s recently launched Oil Shampoo emerged as a clear winner in the Shampoo category with its offering and value proposition having impressed 3,600 consumers across the GCC based on a research study done by Nielsen. The judging panel for the award comprised of academic members, independent organizations, and active professionals in the marketing and advertising fields

Product of the Year (POY) is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for marketing innovation. Established in France in 1987, POY currently operates in 45 countries around the world with the same core purpose: to guide consumers to the newest products in the market and to reward manufacturers and service providers for product and marketing innovation.

“We are honoured to be awarded Product of the Year - a milestone we are extremely proud of. Vatika Oil Shampoo is innovative and will be a game-changer in the category with its core proposition of ‘Oil nourishment in a Shampoo’. Young consumers in the Middle East have been telling us that though they feel Oiling is important for nourishing their hair, they find it to be time-consuming and cumbersome. This gave us an idea to add oil to the shampoo itself. We picked up the oils of unique and exotic ingredients like Avocado, Hibiscus, and Shea Butter for this range. Also, we made these products free from harsh chemicals like Parabens, Phthalates, and Mineral Oil. Vatika Shampoo has also become the no. 1 Natural Shampoo in the Middle East basis a Consumer research done by Mordor Intelligence Report,” said Aashwi Verma, Marketing Manager, Vatika

POY accepts entries every year for products that are newly launched in the market and demonstrate attributes of innovation in terms of design, function, offering or usefulness. Product of the Year is a strong trademark around the world. Products are evaluated on three main criteria: attractiveness, perceived innovation, and purchase intention of the newly launched product. The shortlisted products participate in a survey conducted by Nielsen featuring thousands of consumers. The consumers give their verdict on all the shortlisted products, answering a series of questions related to innovation.