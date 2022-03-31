The Hemp Blockchain and FFES Environmental Announce Land Allocation for XPRIZE Carbon Removal Competition
The Future is Now… we have the team, the land, and the technology to make this a reality. Industrial hemp is the future...
Our objective is to demonstrate and prove the power of hemp for good, globally, for the industry, not just for The Hemp Blockchain”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Blockchain, Inc., the company building advanced cloud-based solutions to accelerate the growth of the industrial hemp industry and FFES Environmental announce preliminary plans for the XPRIZE Phase 2 of the Carbon Removal Competition. Phase 2 milestone winners will be announced on April 22nd, 2022, Earth Day.
— Dan Higbee, CEO
The Hemp Blockchain (The Carbon Protocol Team) competing in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition has been allocated 1,500 acres of land by FFES Environmental, this will bring growth and opportunity within the Treaty 8 communities for the 2022 season. “As a top priority of our Team and First Nation partners in XPRIZE Carbon Removal, we believe that slow and steady wins the race. FFES Environmental and SCFN Group of Companies was kind and generous enough to offer more land than we need in the Treaty 8 Area, to achieve our drawdown goals and validate and test multiple strains of Industrial Hemp.” Said, Dan Higbee, CEO of The Hemp Blockchain. “We must demonstrate in Phase 2, our ability to remove a minimum of 1000 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. Our objective is to demonstrate and prove the power of hemp for good, globally, for the industry, not just for The Hemp Blockchain. The Future is Now… we have the team, the land, and the technology to make this a reality. Any existing XPRIZE hemp-based teams that want to join The Carbon Protocol team, reach out, time is now, we are open to collaboration.”
Field trials will be strategically located throughout the designated communities with in Treaty 8. Comprehensive research results will be produced to validate future large scale grows leading to training, educational and mentorship programs designed to expand cultivation year over year. In addition, a new state of the art biomass processing facility is under consideration, central to the field trials to reduce transportation costs and overall carbon footprint.
"Our hemp will be used in products like cement, asphalt, building supplies, plastic, and batteries. These products can last a long time, in the case of cement it is an excellent carbon sink.” Explained Clayton Turner, Co-Founder and Visionary of The Hemp Blockchain. “With our technology, the carbon we sequester as we grow hemp, can offset many carbon intensive products like cement, while sequestering carbon in the plant and the soil with regenerative farming. We aren't only making fiber for clothing, food, fuel, plastic, etc. we are generating carbon credits that trap biomass carbon into long term carbon sinks for the benefit of current and future generations."
About The Hemp Blockchain, Inc.
Hemp Blockchain, Inc. is building advanced cloud-based solutions to accelerate the growth of the industrial hemp industry. The Hemp Blockchain platform and applications will "leapfrog" existing solutions in an agriculture sector with significant growth prospects that is strategically important for multiple reasons, including agricultural sustainability and carbon sequestration and the rapidly increasing need for carbon offset credits.
For more information, please visit www.thehempblockchain.com.
