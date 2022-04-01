Amber Maupin and Jeff Giesler Join Idaho First Bank's Mortgage Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announces the expansion of their Mortgage department with the addition of Amber Maupin and Jeff Giesler as Residential Mortgage Lenders.
As Residential Mortgage Lenders, Amber and Jeff will be responsible for handling everything in the residential lending realm including refinancing, home equity loans, and first-time home purchases.
Since joining the Bank’s McCall location in 2018, Amber has quickly worked her way up due to her personal connections with customers and her willingness to always go the extra mile.
“I truly love being part of the Idaho First Bank team. We put a lot of focus on the community and the relationships we develop with our customers, which means a lot to me,” stated Amber Maupin, Residential Mortgage Lender. “I grew up in McCall so I’m excited to be joining the Mortgage department where I can help the people of our community and make a positive impact in their lives.”
Jeff joined the Bank’s Boise location in 2021 and started his new role as a Residential Mortgage Lender in March 2022. After establishing new accounts for businesses and consumers over the past few years, Jeff is eager to expand into mortgage lending and help meet the needs of the continuously growing population.
“I love working for a true community bank where I can help guide and educate customers in the market I grew up in and really get to know and understand their needs,” stated Jeff Giesler, Residential Mortgage Lender.
About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
Stacey Divine
Idaho First Bank
+1 208-634-1000
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com