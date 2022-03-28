Route 61 Closed Due to Crash in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 61 is closed in both directions between Crocus Road and Route 4005 (Main Street) in Shamokin Township due to a crash with downed utility wires.

A detour using Main Street, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road/Bottle Road), and Route 487 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###