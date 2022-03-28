JAGUAR ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Corporation (the “Company”), announces that it has filed the amended and restated interim financial statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (the “Amended Statements”) and related amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis (“Amended MD&A”), to reflect additional loans of $59,305, being identified during a review by the Company’s counsel and auditors.
The Amended Statements have been restated to disclose the existence of $59,305 in loans advanced to the Company on July 2, 2020 by a group of lenders, pursuant to promissory notes accruing interest at an interest rate of 7% per annum.
In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing (i) Amended MD&A in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and (ii) CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.
Until the re-filing of such amended documents has occurred, investors should not rely upon the accuracy of the September 30, 2021 and 2020 interim financial statements and MD&A.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
The Amended Statements have been restated to disclose the existence of $59,305 in loans advanced to the Company on July 2, 2020 by a group of lenders, pursuant to promissory notes accruing interest at an interest rate of 7% per annum.
In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing (i) Amended MD&A in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and (ii) CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.
Until the re-filing of such amended documents has occurred, investors should not rely upon the accuracy of the September 30, 2021 and 2020 interim financial statements and MD&A.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Jaguar Financial Corporation
email us here