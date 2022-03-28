Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,358 in the last 365 days.

JAGUAR ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Corporation (the “Company”), announces that it has filed the amended and restated interim financial statement for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (the “Amended Statements”) and related amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis (“Amended MD&A”), to reflect additional loans of $59,305, being identified during a review by the Company’s counsel and auditors.

The Amended Statements have been restated to disclose the existence of $59,305 in loans advanced to the Company on July 2, 2020 by a group of lenders, pursuant to promissory notes accruing interest at an interest rate of 7% per annum.

In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing (i) Amended MD&A in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and (ii) CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

Until the re-filing of such amended documents has occurred, investors should not rely upon the accuracy of the September 30, 2021 and 2020 interim financial statements and MD&A.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com

Michael Lerner
Jaguar Financial Corporation
email us here

You just read:

JAGUAR ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.