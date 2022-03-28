Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Celebrates Cookie Rookie's Story My Sweet Dream Trip in NYC

Cookie Rookie is a 14 Year Old Girl who writes story My Sweet Dream Trip to experience Gossip Girls Tour in NYC #mysweetdreamtrip www.MySweetDreamTrip.com

Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Gig for Positive Talented Girls My Sweet Dream Trip #mysweetdreamtrip #thesweetestgigs #gigforgirls www.MySweetDreamTrip.com

A passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies launching Summer 2022 #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Cookie Rookie is a 14 year old NJ girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs created by Recruiting for Good. She inspired The Perfect Travel Writing Gig for Pre-Teens

Cookie Rookie, thank you for writing sweet travel story about Gossip Girl Tour...I hope it inspires more girls to experience it!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact by creating and funding; meaningful creative gigs, passion driven mentoring ventures, and sweet work programs for talented kids.

Cookie Rookie is a sweet and talented 14 year old girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs. Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, created My Sweet Dream Trip (inspired by Cookie Rookie).

Cookie Rookie wrote a sweet story about Gossip Girl Tour in NYC, and earned a $100 gift card.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Because Cookie Rookie was the first to complete her story, and inspire the sweet writing gig for girls, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring and Gifting a VIP Gossip Girl Tour for Cookie Rookie, 2 of her besties and her mom too to experience a Sweet Dream Trip."

About

Cookie Rookie is a sweet 14 year old girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs. Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, created My Sweet Dream Trip (inspired by Cookie Rookie). Girls are invited to write a sweet story about the one trip…they would love to experience…and once the story is published…they earn $100 gift card.

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good! #wepartyforgood

Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com

The Beauty Foodie Club....A sweet social club, sponsored by Recruiting for Good for women who love to support Girls Design Tomorrow and make a positive impact. #finedining #parties #sweetgirltrips #makepositiveimpact #girlsdesigntomorrow www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com LA + Miami + NJ

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival).

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


