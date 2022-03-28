Recruiting for Good Celebrates Cookie Rookie's Story My Sweet Dream Trip in NYC
Cookie Rookie wrote a sweet story about Gossip Girl Tour in NYC, and earned a $100 gift card.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Because Cookie Rookie was the first to complete her story, and inspire the sweet writing gig for girls, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring and Gifting a VIP Gossip Girl Tour for Cookie Rookie, 2 of her besties and her mom too to experience a Sweet Dream Trip."
About
