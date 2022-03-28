Digital Video Advertising Market Grow Robustly, Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2030
Digital video advertising is a part of the digital advertising that displays video advertisements either separate or within online video content.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital video advertisements are usually traded via programmatic platforms. For this, advertisers utilize advanced targeting solutions. Video marketing is useful to achieve business goals beginning from building brand awareness to increasing sales and revenues. Advertisers are seeking audience attention targeting tech giants such as Facebook and Google. The increased use of smartphones to gain access to various social media applications, such as Facebook and YouTube, will result in spending most of the advertisement revenue on mobile advertising, thereby boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market. Businesses are using digital video advertising solutions to lower the advertising cost by targeting a larger community.
Companies Covered: Peach Park LLC., MultiVisionDigital, Levitate Media LLC., WebFX, Conversant LLC., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Tremor International Ltd., Verizon Media, Viant Technology LLC., Legacy Production Company.
The growing usage of OTT platforms by several people worldwide, availability of high-speed internet at affordable prices, and increasing demand of users to access subscription-free distribution of content drives the growth of the digital video advertising market. However, high costs act as a major challenge toward hampering the growth of market. Advancements in marketing technologies along with the introduction of 5G technology and development of new methods, such as vertical filming and 360° digital videos, provides lucrative opportunities to the growth of digital video advertising market.
Rising usage of digital media platforms acts as one of the major driving factor toward the high growth of digital video advertising market. With the increasing ability to access internet connectivity through IoT devices, individuals have been moving toward social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and many others entertainment platforms, for seeking entertainment. In addition, rising growth of OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others, is driving the growth of the market. This rise in growth of usage of digital media platforms by young population has demanded for higher spending on digital advertisements by the organizations.
Rising technological advancements in the field of advertising has caused the e-commerce sector to spend towards digital video advertising to attract and gain more customers and improve its business productivity. The usage of digital video advertising helps to provide a positive influence toward the sales and marketing as there are certain advertisements posted on ecommerce sites. High quality presentation of video content helps in increasing spending of customers toward the ecommerce products.
