Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.6% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2028

Increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Lab-on-a-chip-based devices are the integration of several disciplines and miniaturization of laboratory procedures. These devices are branching out into additional aspects of healthcare such as stem cell, drug delivery, synthetic biology, and environmental monitoring owing to high level of integration required to develop LOC devices. Chronic diseases are on the rise globally. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and changes in societal behavior are other factors leading to a steady increase in common and expensive long-term health problems. Adoption of lab-on-a-chip in the diagnosis of chronic diseases and infections are other major factors driving growth of the lab-on-a-chip market.

The global lab-on-a-chip market is gaining traction due to increased investment in research & development in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and personalized medicine. Furthermore, several microfluidic device companies are entering into partnerships or collaborations to develop more innovative lab-on-a-chip applications, which is fueling growth of the market. Advancements in technology and research in miniaturization of LOC will further drive market growth in future.

The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Key players operating in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional analysis of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Regional Bifurcation of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Sengenics launched multi-antigen COVID-19 biochip test, ImmuSAFE, which is a lab-based biochip test that uses the company’s patented KREX protein folding technology. ImmuSAFE enables the identification of target epitopes, titres, and Ig class/sub-class (IgG, IgA, IgM; IgG1-4) of antibodies produced at various stages of COVID-19 infection; from disease development, initial exposure, and post-recovery to post-vaccination.

Application of microfluidics has made it possible to shift conventional laboratory procedures to lab-on-a-chip. Microfluidics aims to reduce mistakes in cost management and offer good return on investment. Microfluidics has been used extensively in the manufacturing of a wide variety of consumer products.

In proteomics, lab-on-a-chip offers the opportunity to perform protein analysis. Proteomics also show great potential for protein crystallization, which is an important field that reveals 3D structures of a protein. Application of lab-on-a-chip can help researchers simultaneously control all possible parameters in the fastest way, which enables crystallization of a protein.

Key Features of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

