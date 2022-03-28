Party Supplies Market Predicted to Gain Revenue of $20,291.7 million at a CAGR Of 8.8% from 2021-2027

Party Supplies Market

Increase in awareness among kids has also created demand for cartoon character theme party supplies

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Party Supplies Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”

The global party supplies market size was valued at $12.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Growth Industry Trends and Forecasts :-

Increase in awareness among kids has also created demand for cartoon character theme party supplies. Change in fashion & trend, theme parties, increase in awareness, surge in disposable income, innovation & technology, expansive categories of supplies, commercial use of supplies, unique designs, and variants in color & material drive the growth of the global party supplies market. Moreover, theme parties and use of latex & mylar balloons and in events & parties are the leading party supplies market trends now.

Party supplies are materials that are required for a party or event. They include various decorative materials such as balloon, games, pinatas, tableware, banners, and others. The party supplies market is experiencing an exponential growth due to emerging fashion and trends. There has been a lot of innovation and utilization of party supplies as accessories, wherein the items are designed according to the occasion. The leading brands produce supplies for occasions such as birthday, graduation, anniversary, Christmas, Halloween, and others. In addition, expansion of distribution channels, such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialized store, and others, has made these party supplies become easily available to customers, thereby contributing to the party supplies market growth.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the tableware/disposables segment accounted for the highest party supplies market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

By application, the domestic use segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027.

By region, North America occupied maximum share in the party supplies market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global party supplies industry include:-

AMERICAN GREETINGS CORPORATION

ARTISANO DESIGNS

CHINET

HALLMARK LICENSING, LLC

MARTHA STEWART LIVING OMNIMEDIA, INC

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

PIONEER WORLDWIDE

SHUTTERFLY, INC

UNIQUE INDUSTRIES, INC

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.COVID-19 impact on the party supplies market

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Increase in event management and wedding planning business globally

3.5.1.2.Rise in urban population

3.5.1.3.Product innovations

3.5.2.Restraint

3.5.2.1.Impact of non-biodegradable party supplies on environment

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Rise in consumer demand for eco-friendly products

3.5.3.2.Rapid growth of online retail platforms

