Presenting Living Bold: An Event by the Elgin Baptist Church

Alabama Ladies & Teen Girls Invitation for Ladies fellowship This Christian Novel, The Cross Penny, is Yours as a Free Ebook Speaker & Author, Linda L Culbreth, is available for as a guest on your Christian Podcast

Nothing is worse than a missed opportunity for fun, fellowship, and fortitude.

God always came through, although sometimes it seemed so last minute and not on my timing.” — Wayne Vozzolo in Whispers of Love

FLORENCE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Ladies and teen girls are invited to Elgin Baptist Church at 10567 Hwy 72, Rogersville, AL 35652 on Tuesday evening, April 12 at 6:30 in the evening for a Ladies Night Out.

Discover Living Bold, an encouraging, engerizing, and equipping ladies fellowship.

Our guest speaker is Linda L Culbreth. She spoke at the January, 2022 Global Women’s Summit. She is a Christian writing teacher, published author of encouraging and uplifting novels, children's books, how-to books, and courses. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is a retired Christian school administrator and says she is owned by a small, but noisy, service dog.

There will be door prizes and great snacks.

Be the early bird! The first person to arrive will receive a special gift from Culbreth.

Invite others to come with you. Culbreth also promised a special gift for the one who brings the most (at least three others) and a gift for each one of that person’s guests.

Each attendee will receive a digital copy of the novel, The Cross Penny and a real cross penny.

Finally, there will be a grand door prize of a printed bundle of five books Culbreth has authored in this series: The Cross Penny, Kisses of Mercy, Precious Memories, Camp Ahyoka, and One Vozzolo Christmas. (Must be present to win.) See more at her website: https://www.LindaLCulbreth.com/lindasstuff.html

For more information, please contact Elgin First Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook

Yes, Lord