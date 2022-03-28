In-Memory Computing Market 2022 | Key drivers, business insights and future trends along with leading market players

Allied Market

The growing demand for faster processing and analytics of big data and rise in usage of internet services are the factors driving the growth of the market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased acceptance of in-memory computing to gain a competitive edge, improve performance, and improve presence in the marketplace is driving the growth of the market. However, the instability of data and concerns regarding the security of the data are the factors hampering the growth of the in-memory computing market. Furthermore, the capability of in-memory computing technology to deliver speed, scalability, flexibility, and accessibility at a competitive cost is offering lucrative opportunities to the growth of the In-memory computing market during the forecast period.

In-memory processes works faster than disk-to-memory systems, which allows businesses to speed up the decision-making process using the data. In-memory technologies allow decision-makers to reach to the information they are looking for rapidly and easily. In-memory technology has been in the market for several years and the demand for smart, interactive experiences involves back-end systems and programs to operate at high performance and deliver the data faster.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of some of developing countries such as India and China. These countries are known for providing services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) & knowledge process outsourcing (KPO). These countries also have manufacturing plants. All the business processes performed require a huge quantity of data that requires storage, processing, and analysis for the purpose of decision making. Additionally, increasing investment by several technology players is driving the growth of the in-memory computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ket market players such as - Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc.

Regions covered in this report such as North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

1. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected markets, customer behavior, and significantly impacted global economies. The offices, education institutions, and manufacturing industries were shut down for an unspecified period and work-from-home & social distancing policies were carried out. Companies are increasingly searching for technologies to help them in these tough times.

2. Companies are choosing for in-memory computing solutions for administering large data and meeting customer expectations. Industry verticals, such as e-commerce, logistics, and online business collaborations, are observing a vast surge in their business. Companies are facing the urgent need to accelerate as well as to scale out their applications to implement in-memory data networks.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

