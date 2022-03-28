Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market : Neurological Pacemaker of the Body | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 & is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep brain stimulation is a neurological technique that involves the implantation of electrodes or neurostimulator devices in certain parts of the brain. These devices are primarily implanted to regulate abnormal pulses through electric impulses. The Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market research report added by Emergen Research is an extensive study of the industry and includes a study of several factors that impact the growth of the market. The report is formulated by taking into consideration the government policies, market landscape, technologies, market risks, opportunities, and challenges faced by the market. The report further analyzes historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation. The revenue from the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to reach USD 2,122.8 Million by 2027.

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.

The report covers historical revenue and sales volume, and the data is further validated to provide a forecast market estimation of the market size and sales numbers for key regions along with types and end-user applications. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems industry for evaluation and predictive analysis.

The major companies studied in the report include:

Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Regional Segmentation:

Based on the geographical spread, the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis of the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. Additionally, the report provides valuable data about distribution, production, consumption patterns, export/import, and demand and supply ratio.

Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report.

The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

