Single Pair Ethernet Market Size Worth $3.6Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The single pair ethernet market size was valued at $1.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.60 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Single Pair Ethernet Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Infrastructure & Device Components and Software & Services) and Application (Robotics & Automation, Machinery, Energy, Automotive & Transportation, and Others)”, the global single pair ethernet market growth is driven by increasing demand for industrial automation, IIoT-based applications, adoption of industrial robots, inclination towards having access on real-time monitoring applications, and smart devices, demand for faster communication and self-diagnostic reporting with lesser downtime.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.90 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.60 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 180 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Single Pair Ethernet Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Analog Devices, Inc., LAPP Group, LEONI, PHOENIX CONTACT India Pvt. Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are among the key players profiled in the single pair ethernet market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global single pair ethernet market size and its ecosystem.





In 2022, Analog Devices announced that the company will invest €100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square foot custom-built facility for innovation and collaboration located at its campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.

In 2021, Belden announced a new partnership with Dynamics, which is a provider of factory automation, hardware and software solutions. This strategic technology alliance agreement is a robust cybersecurity solution to market with best-in-class technology to protect industrial networks.

The single pair ethernet market is segmented on the basis of offering and type. Based on type, the infrastructure & device components held the largest share as SPE is becoming prevalent in manufacturing industries globally. For higher demand for IIoT based applications, automation, and industrial communication, the demand for infrastructure and device components used in SPE is increasing. Based on application, robotics & automation hold a dominant share in the market owing to increasing internet access and Industry 4.0. Analog Devices, Inc.; Belden Inc.; HARTING Technology Group; LAPP Group; LEONI; PHOENIX CONTACT India Pvt.Ltd.; Siemon; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Wiedmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG; and Wurth Elektronik are a few key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the global single pair ethernet market and its ecosystem.





The increasing deployment of robots in manufacturing industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is a major factor driving the single pair ethernet market in APAC. Further, the countries have a large automotive sector which produces notable number of vehicles and with the regional automotive players increasing their EV product line the demand for single pair ethernet is projected to witness major traction. Meanwhile, the growing deployment of renewable projects is another factor which is create opportunities for single pair ethernet market players. Meanwhile, increasing industrialization in Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with increasing number of data centers will create growth opportunities for single pair ethernet market.

The major stakeholders in the single pair ethernet market include component & raw material providers, single pair ethernet manufactures, system integrators, and end users. It also includes industry associations and regulatory bodies which helps in regulating the adoption of SPE in various end use cases. Components such as switch & chipsets, magnetics, connectors, cables, patch cords, plugs, sockets, couplers, and other accessories are the components used in SPE. These components are used to manufacture SPE for numerous purposes, therefore are supplied to manufacturers such as HARTING Technology Group; Belden Inc.; Analog Devices, Inc.; and Phoenix Contact. Later the SPE is used in various type of devices like HMI/monitors, controls, actuators, sensors, vision sensors, edge computer, testing equipment, and many more. In addition to the key ecosystem players, there are several other peripheral stakeholders involved in the market which play a crucial role in enabling the growth and technology advancements related to single pair ethernet.





Single Pair Ethernet Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the single pair ethernet market is segmented into Robotics & Automation, Machinery, Energy, Automotive & Transportation, and Others. The Automotive & transportation segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global single pair ethernet market. SPE was first developed in the automotive industry, where smaller and more powerful devices were required. Ethernet systems are being deployed in increasing numbers in today's vehicle versions. The handling and motion of robotics are becoming more sophisticated. Multi-axis motion necessitates the use of numerous extra motors and actuators. At the same time, robots have been able to handle everything from light bulbs to iron assemblies owing to sensors in their fingertips. These capabilities necessitated the installation of sensors and electronics in inaccessible locations. One of the biggest issues with advanced robotics is connecting all of these components. SPE enables the communication between controllers, motors, actuators, and sensors by reducing cable size and increasing bandwidth.





















