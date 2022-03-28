Ongoing Transformation is the Future to Electric Vehicle - EV Sales and Penetration Acceleration in major Markets

By 2030 - the largest automotive markets will go electric - EVs would need to account for 75 percent of passenger car sales globally by 2030, which significantly outpaces the current course and speed of the industry.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicles (EVs) are starting to gain significant market share in the automobile industry. Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are increasing in response to the rising fuel cost and the need for green transportation. The main advantage of electric mobility is that it greatly improves people's quality of life by offering a clean alternative to the traditional internal combustion engine. For this EV wave to succeed, charging infrastructure will need to be expanded. The charging infrastructure must be convenient for drivers to feel comfortable using electric vehicles. As a result, governments around the world are working to create policies supporting the development of sustainable transport, such as urban electric transportation, changes in tax policies, and the creation of regulatory frameworks for sustainable transport.



Electric Mobility Network is an infrastructure of electric vehicle charging stations for universal access and interoperable with all other networks. The electric mobility network creates an infrastructure for charging electric vehicles at any network's charging points. Electric Mobility Network acts as a catalyst in the growing trend toward sustainable mobility and helps to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Companies that provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure include proprietary and hardware-agnostic solutions providers. Hardware-agnostic providers allow customers to switch their charging stations to a different network company if they choose while proprietary providers do not allow this.



A company can operate for-profit in a specialized capacity as either an Emobility Service Provider (EMSP) or a Charge Point Operator (CPO), or it can combine the roles into one business. Electric vehicle service providers (EMSPs) provide charging services for electric drivers and help them locate available charging stations, initiate charging sessions, and authorize payment for these services with a variety of methods. Electric vehicle service providers may focus on enabling access to their company charging stations as well as third-party charging stations through roaming. A Charge Point Operator (CPO) is a company that manages a pool of charging stations. In order to manage the stations, the CPO connects smart charging devices to Emobility Service Provider (EMSP). CPOs often rely on EMSPs to provide access to charging stations.

The Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) is a multi-governmental forum that aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. The initiative serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and helps governments to better understand the policy challenges related to electric mobility and address them. It also provides assistance to countries in the development of EV policies that balance emissions reductions and economic competitiveness objectives. Member countries of this forum include Canada, Chile, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and United Kingdom.







Global electric vehicle stock by region, 2010-2020

Source: IEA





Global electric vehicle stock by transport mode, 2010-2020







Source: IEA







Companies and Recent Developments

Shell International B.V.

Nov 2021, Shell has rebranded two of its group portfolio companies, NewMotion and Greenlots, under the new brand Shell Recharge Solutions. Shell Recharge Solutions continue to develop products and services to help their customers transition to electric vehicles

Sep 2021, Shell has signed a contract with Penguin International Limited, a Singapore-based manufacturer and operator of aluminum high-speed craft, to build at least three fully electric ferries. When completed, the fleet will become the first fully-electric ferry service in Singapore and a first for Shell globally.

Tesla (Supercharger)

Feb 2022, Tesla started a pilot program enabling non-Tesla owners to charge their electric vehicles at all Supercharger stations in the Netherlands, France, Norway, and Belgium. The extensive network of chargers owned by Tesla has previously prevented competitors' electric vehicles from using its charging stations. The Netherlands has the most electric vehicle charging stations in Europe (75,000), giving Tesla a strategic testing ground for its pilot program.

Hyundai Motor Company (Charge myHyundai)

Feb 2021, Hyundai Motor UK has launched a new service that offers owners of Hyundai battery electric vehicles (BEVs) access to the largest public charging network across the United Kingdom using a single account.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Feb 2022, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a prominent electric-vehicle (EV) charging point network operating in North America and Europe, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sonepar, one of France's leading distributors of electrical products. The partnership enables both companies to deploy over 1,400 charging stations in Sonepar's France network.





Companies Covered

Shell International B.V.

Tesla (Supercharger)

Hyundai Motor Company (Charge myHyundai)

ChargePoint, Inc.

BP Pulse

Blink Charging Co.

IONITY GmbH

Electrify America

EVgo Services LLC.

Volta

EV Connect

PowerFlex

OpConnect

AmpUp

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Remote Server Management Software Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization, and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth, and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Request for Customization

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Vendor Profiles Covered

