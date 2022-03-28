Global Sandalwood Market Size Growing At A CAGR of CAGR of 9.4% During 2021-2027 | Research Report Focuses on Top Companies Data and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Scope of the Sandalwood Market Report:

Sandalwood, of the genus Santalum, is a genus of woody flowering trees and plants. Most species are semi-parasitic and several produce a highly aromatic wood. The most common species are Indian sandalwood (Santalum album) and Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), although Others species are used for their scent as well.

Australia is the largest Sandalwood market with about 69% market share. India is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.

The key players are Quintis, FPC, WA Sandalwood Plantations, Australian Sandalwood, Santanol Group, KS&DL, Sandalwood Forest etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 72% market share.



In 2020, the global Sandalwood market size was US$ 244.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 455.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2027.

Quintis

FPC

WA Sandalwood Plantations

Australian Sandalwood

Santanol Group

KS&DL

Sandalwood Forest

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Indian Sandalwood

Australian Sandalwood

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Personal Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Sculpture

Furniture

Others

The Sandalwood Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.

