Global Carpooling Market Size To Surpass US$ 9163.6 Mn By 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4% During 2021-2027 | Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Demand, and Investment Opportunities

Global "Carpooling Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Carpooling market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027.

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

Global Carpooling key players include Uber, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), Waze Carpool, Grab, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share nearly 55%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share over 30 percent.

In terms of product, App-based Carpooling is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is For Business, followed by For Individuals, For Schools, etc.



The global Carpooling market size is projected to reach US$ 9163.6 million by 2027, from US$ 3675 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2027.

Uber

BlaBlaCar

Wunder Carpool

Karos

Carma

SPLT (Splitting Fares)

Waze Carpool

Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

Via Transportation

Zimride by Enterprise

Scoop Technologies

Ola Share

sRide

Meru Carpool

Grab

RYDE

Didi Chuxing

Dida Chuxing

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools

Other

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Carpooling market?

What was the size of the emerging Carpooling market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Carpooling market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Carpooling market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Carpooling market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Carpooling market?

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Carpooling Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

