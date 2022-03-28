Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Emerging Trends, Size Worth USD 17.80 Billion in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of diabetes & increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are key driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market size reached USD 4.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring systems during clinical studies will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, continuous glucose monitoring systems outperform Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) systems in clinical studies including gestational diabetes mellitus. Additionally, development of more technologically advanced systems to control diabetes will boost product acceptance going ahead. These are some major factors driving growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring system market revenue.

However, concerns regarding accuracy for detecting hypoglycemia ranges and high cost of continuous glucose monitoring systems are expected to hamper market revenue growth during to some extent the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd., GlySens Incorporated, and Ypsomed Holding AG

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.

Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period among other regional markets due to robust presence of major continuous glucose monitoring systems providers such as Dexcom, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented global continuous glucose monitoring system on the basis of component, demographics, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Child (≤14 years)

Adult (>14 years)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

