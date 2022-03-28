Canola Oil Market Size-Share Estimation 2022 Analysis By Industry Statistics, Covid-19 Impact, Global Trends Evaluation, Business Prospect, Geographical Segmentation, Revenue, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Scope of the Canola Oil Market Report:

Canola oil is a kind of oil obtained from the seeds of rapeseed. It is also used in food industry, biofuels and oleo chemicals etc.

Global Canola Oil key players include Louis Dreyfus Company, ADM, Bunge, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 30%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by China and Canada, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Cold-pressed Canola Oil is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food Industry, followed by Biofuels.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Canola Oil Market

This report focuses on global and China Canola Oil market.

In 2020, the global Canola Oil market size was US$ 26750 million and it is expected to reach US$ 25450 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Canola Oil Market include: The research covers the current Canola Oil market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Louis Dreyfus Company

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Richardson Oilseed

Viterra

Al Ghurair

CHS

Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

Oliyar

Wilmar International

COFCO

Chinatex Corporation

Maple Grain and Oil Industry

HSGC

Zhongsheng

Allstar

H-Best

Yingcheng Oil Company

Daodaoquan

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cold-pressed Canola Oil

Extracted Canola Oil

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Food Industry

Biofuels

Oleo Chemicals

Other

The Canola Oil Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Canola Oil business, the date to enter into the Canola Oil market, Canola Oil product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Canola Oil?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Canola Oil? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Canola Oil Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Canola Oil market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Canola Oil Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Canola Oil market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Canola Oil Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Canola Oil market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

