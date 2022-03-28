Virtual IT Lab Software Market Worth $3.17Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Virtual IT Lab Software Market is expected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2021 to $3.17 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Virtual IT Lab Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based) and Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)”, the global Virtual IT Lab Software Market growth is driven by benefits of using virtual IT labs software for educating employees on advanced tools/projects and growing use of cloud-based software, the increasing spending on information & communications technology sector and benefits of using virtual sandbox tests.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Virtual IT Lab Software Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012397/











Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.46 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.17 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 141 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Deployment, and Organization Size Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Virtual IT Lab Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Oracle Corporation; Amazon Web Services; CloudShare Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; APPSEMBLER; CBT NUGGETS; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); CISCO, INC.; Ready Tech; and Juniper Networks, Inc. are among the key players operating in the global Virtual IT Lab Software market. Several players are analyzed to understand the Virtual IT Lab Software market.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00012397/







In February-2022, Cisco Private 5G as-a-Service delivered with global partners offers enterprise customers reduced technical, financial, and operations risks with managing enterprise private 5G networks. Multiple private 5G pilots and projects are currently underway spanning education, entertainment, government, manufacturing, and real estate sectors.





In December 2021, ReadyTech acquired Open Windows with a strategy to assist local government customers. Open Windows is known for its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based modular approach. With this acquisition, ReadyTech would be able to serve its niche market better.





The global spending on the information and communications technology (ICT) sector is rising continuously. As per the article published by the International Trade Administration, spending on information technology (IT) by Indian government is expected to reach US$ 7.3 billion by 2021 from US$ 6.6 billion in 2020, and it would grow by 9.4% annually. There were over 44,000 businesses in the Canadian ICT sector, and the majority (over 40,000) fell within the software and computer services segment in 2020, according to the article published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. With the increasing spending on the ICT sector, especially on the software segment, the development of advanced technologies and the adoption of these technologies by businesses across the globe would grow in the coming years. There will be an increase in the need for advanced technologies/solutions from the demand and supply sides. Additionally, the increasing spending on new technologies would drive the overall ICT sector over the next decade as organizations move beyond prototyping into broader deployments of tools, such as Virtual IT Lab Software. Therefore, it is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Virtual IT Lab Software market growth in the coming years. The increasing spending on the information and communications technology sector has created lucrative Virtual IT Lab Software market growth opportunities.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012397







A few of the recent developments supporting the virtual IT lab software market are mentioned below:

Oracle has launched Oracle for Startups via partnering with the University of Southern California (USC) to assist students and provide expertise to make them able to deal with realistic business challenges.

Amazon App Mesh is a service mesh that provides application-level networking to make it easier for services to communicate with each other across multiple types of computing infrastructure. Amazon App Mesh standardizes how services communicate, giving end-to-end visibility and options to tune for the high availability of applications.





Virtual IT Lab Software Market: by Component Overview

Based on deployment, the Virtual IT Lab Software market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. In 2021, the cloud-based segment led the Virtual IT Lab Software market, accounting for a larger market share. Cloud-based virtual IT lab software offers enhanced data security and necessary tools that help businesses to secure complex and sensitive data. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is further supporting the segment growth.





The benefits of using Virtual IT Lab Software for educating employees on advanced tools/projects and the rise in the use of cloud-based software are among the major factors influencing the market for virtual IT lab software. The increasing spending on the information and communications technology sector worldwide has created many lucrative opportunities for the Virtual IT Lab Software market. The growing use of virtual sandboxing needs a virtual IT labs platform, which would propel the growth of the Virtual IT Lab Software market during the forecast period.





Buy Premium Copy of Virtual IT Lab Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012397/







Based on organization size, the Virtual IT Lab Software market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment led the Virtual IT Lab Software market, accounting for a larger market share.

























Browse Adjoining Reports:

Network Security Sandbox Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Standalone and Integrated); Service (Professional Consulting, Network Security Maintenance, and Product Subscription); End-user (BFSI, Retail, Defense, IT & Telecom, and Education, Government);

Board Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises); End User (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Others) and Geography

Enterprise Data Management Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Software, Services, Professional Services, Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance); Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life science, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Retail and Consumer goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others); Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises); Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large enterprises) and Geography

Virtual Workspace Management Tool Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Enterprise size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End User (Information Technology, Education, Government Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Others) and Geography

Business Operations Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); End User (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and Consumer Goods, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solutions, Services); Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud); Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Information Technology and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Education, Others) and Geography





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: